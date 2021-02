Pact Apparel

Rib-fit Midi Skirt

$50.00 $30.00

A go-to staple for any wardrobe, this ribbed midi skirt is perfect to layer with a cozy sweater for cooler months Made from a soft, yet stretchy rib knit Slim, yet flattering fit thanks to a hint of elastane Hits below the knee, exaggerated side slits Flat elastic waistband