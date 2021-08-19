Simon Miller

Rib Cyrene Pant

$170.00 $136.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simon Miller

HIGH WAISTED, BELL SHAPED PULL ON PANTS IN OUR CUSTOM SIMON MILLER RIB. Made from micro-modal and known for its softness and made to hold its shape. Machine wash cold. Tumble Dry Low. Do not bleach. Do not dry clean. Do not iron. WE RECOMMEND TO SIZE DOWN ! Are you average to taller height? This is the pant for you! Veering on the shorter pant, try the Alder Are you over 5'5 and prefer a wider leg? Try theMarek This item is final sale.