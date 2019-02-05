Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Urban Outfitters

Ria Leaning Rattan Mirror

$179.00
At Urban Outfitters
Low-key + so boho, this leaning full-length mirror is part of our UO-exclusive Ria collection. Leaning mirror features 5 rungs for hanging essentials, made from bound rattan with rounded edges. Assembly required.
Featured in 1 story
Urban Outfitters' 5 New Dreamy Spring Home Lines
by Elizabeth Buxton