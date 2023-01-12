Urban Outfitters

Ria Bookshelf

$429.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 49423403; Color Code: 111 Like a vacation for your treasures, this rattan bookshelf from our Ria collection is a sunny piece we love. With interwoven rattan strands along top arch and providing the base for each of the four shelves. Featuring rounded edges allover. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Features - Boho bookshelf from our Ria furniture collection - 4-Shelf design - Wrapped with rattan allover - Natural finish creates a beachy boho look we love - Assembly required - we recommend two people for assembly. - Assembly instructions and hardware are included - UO exclusive Content + Care - Rattan - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 25.39”l x 12.01”w x 62.01”h - Dimensions between shelves: 10.88” - Leg height/clearance: 11” - Weight: 22.71 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 64.37”l x 27.36”w x 6.3”h x 69.94”diagonal - Shipping package weight: 31.31 lbs