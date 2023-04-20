Rhyme & Reason

Rhyme & Reason Quench & Curl Leave-in Conditioner – 10.8 Fl Oz

$8.99

Target Zero | Packaging contains recycled content - 100% recycled bottles and caps. Rhyme & Reason is an eco-friendly haircare brand and we are as passionate about the planet as we are about amazing hair. Rated 10/10 for performance**, Quench & Curl Leave In Conditioner is 97%+ naturally derived and formulated for those with curly, coily and textured hair. Revives thirsty curls with some serious hydration for healthy, defined and smooth shapes. For those with natural curls or coils that want to keep their curl defined, smooth and fabulous. Blended with Shea Butter to add and lock in moisture, Desert Peach and Ceramides known to improve the condition of the scalp and anchor roots, leaving curls happy, healthy and bouncy. Fragranced with peach & clove, cinnamon bark & heliotrope, tonka bean & sandalwood. All packaged in our eco-friendly 100% recycled tub*. * Please also check your local facilities for guidance on the best way to recycle your Rhyme & Reason products ** All products rated 10/10 for performance individually, after first use. Independent Consumer Trials 2020