Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Éliou
Rhone Necklace
$340.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Éliou
*Please allow 3-5 business days before shipment for product to be made
Need a few alternatives?
Simone Rocha
Baroque Imitation Pearl Double Strand Necklace
$485.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
promoted
Charles & Keith
Sodalite Stone Layered Matinee Necklace
£33.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
SpikesAndLeatherUSA
Studded Collar Necklace
C$25.81
from
Etsy
BUY
Antique Addictions
Vintage Cross Coral Pendant
C$104.84
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Éliou
Éliou
Samos Sunglasses Leash
$180.00
from
Éliou
BUY
Éliou
Kavala Gold-plated Pearl Earrings
£140.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Éliou
Kavala Gold-plated Pearl Earrings
£140.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Éliou
Thao Gold-plated, Pearl And Bead Bracelet
$76.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Necklaces
Simone Rocha
Baroque Imitation Pearl Double Strand Necklace
$485.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
promoted
Charles & Keith
Sodalite Stone Layered Matinee Necklace
£33.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
SpikesAndLeatherUSA
Studded Collar Necklace
C$25.81
from
Etsy
BUY
Antique Addictions
Vintage Cross Coral Pendant
C$104.84
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted