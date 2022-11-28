Zara

Rhinestone Mesh Dress

$119.00

At Zara

CONTENTS AND CARE MATERIALS We are working with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the social, environmental, and health and safety standards of our garments. To evaluate their compliance, we have developed an auditing program and plans for continual improvement. OUTER SHELL 97% polyester · 3% elastane CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Wash your garments only when needed, as sometimes freshening them up is sufficient. Wash cycles slowly wear down fabrics. By reducing the amount of washing, we lengthen the life our garments and reduce water and energy consumption in their care. Hand wash max 30ºC/86ºF Do not use bleach / whitener Iron maximum 110ºC/230ºF Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry