Prada

Rhinestone Embroidered Mesh Mini-dress

$7700.00

Buy Now Review It

At Prada

Faceted crystals add sparkle to this mesh mini-dress, an eclectic design that enhances looks with classic allure and creates unusual contrasts with sporty garments, reflecting the inherent duality of Prada collections. An historical element of the brand, the triangle adds a note of identification. Product code: P3F40R_1WPH_F0518_S_212 Flared fit With slip Scoop neck with shoulder straps Enamel triangle logo Height: 85cm The model is 179 cm tall and wears a size 38 - S