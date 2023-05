H&M x Mugler

Rhinestone-embellished Mesh Top

Mugler H&M. Sheer, mock turtleneck top in mesh with embellished with rhinestones in the iconic swirling star pattern. Zipper at one side with star-shaped zipper pull and concealed hook-and-eye fastener. Extra-long sleeves with thumbholes and angled cuffs.