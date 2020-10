H&M

Rhinestone-button Cardigan

$29.99

Boxy cardigan in a soft knit with wool content. Low-cut V-neck, rhinestone-decorated buttons at front, dropped shoulders, and long sleeves. Wide ribbing at cuffs and hem. Polyester content is recycled. Weight 0.45 KG Composition Polyester 52%, Acrylic 38%, Wool 8%, Elastane 2% Art. No. 0896169005 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large