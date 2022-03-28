Maria Farro

Rhea Sandal

$199.00

At The Undone

The Rhea Sandal, by footwear label Maria Farro, are the sandal that can be dressed up or down. This sandal features two thin straps that cross over the top of the foot and up the ankle, held in place by a support at the back of the ankle. Handmade in Chania, a city on the northwest coast of the Greek Island Crete, made from 100% black leather, Maria Farro sandals are made for maximum comfort, that will soften and mould to the foot with wear. Due to its handmade construction, please note there may be natural marks on the leather that are not deemed a fault but rather a sign of ethical, slow fashion.