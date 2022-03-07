AuntyJudyWarehouse

Rgb Sunset Lamp Rainbow

$27.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Sunset Lamp 2022 Upgraded Version: This new version lamp has COB lamp beads instead of SMD lamp beads which makes the colour and the light more even and better looking. We also upgraded its remote to make it works better. It is your better choice! Features: ROMANTIC ATMOSPHERE：If you are dreaming of having a romantic modern home, this floor lamp is a must have. The dynamic design add much of fantastic feeling for you wherever you put in bedroom, living room or a party. 180 DEGREES ROTATABLE：The lamp head can be rotated 180 degrees, can produce different lights from different angles, so as to bring different effects to your room The size and shape of the halo can be adjusted by rotating the lamp . ENERGY SAVING & USE SCENES：Modern LED lamps enable energy-saving and energy-efficient lighting for your house or offices with pleasant light. The lamp is also ideal as a children's room lamp or as a bedroom lamp. STABLE AND DURABLE：Base lamp holder PC + wrought iron. The lamp is always stable thanks to the stable base and lamp mast. The energy-efficient, glare-free LED lamp has a long service life. Night Light Projector Led Lamp,180 Degree Rotation Rainbow Projection Lamp,Romantic Led Light for Kids Adults, Sunset Night Light for Home Party Living Room Bedroom Decor Specifications: Condition: 100% Brand New Product name: Sunset Lamp Body color: Black Light color: Rainbow, Sun, Sunset, Sun red Material: Plastic Lamp bead type: LED chip Voltage: 5V Package: A lamp set