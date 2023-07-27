ALOHAS

Reyna Fisherman Flats

£140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 83798561; Color Code: 001 So effortless while oozing cool, these sleek leather sandals from Alohas feature a fisherman-inspired woven upper with slingback strap and comfy footbed for endless wear on any occasion. Features: Slip-on style, leather uppers, fisherman-inspired cage design, slingback strap, adjustable buckle, molded footbed, flat rubber sole Why We <3 It: These unique sandals give an edgy touch to even your most casual looks. Alohas The idea for Alohas came from four friends comparing notes - whenever they traveled outside of Spain, they were constantly asked where they had bought their traditional Menorcan avarcas. Inspired by Hawaii and crafted in Spain, Alohas are beach-ready sandals with a cause. The founders run the Step by Step Project, which aims to create a more sustainable world by using environmentally friendly practices and employing local workers to boost the Spanish economy. Care/Import Made in Spain