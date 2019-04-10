Topshop

Reya Vegan Brown High Toe Loop Heels

£59.00

At Topshop

Step into our latest Topshop footwear, from our vegan collection which includes luxury and fashion-forward styles. These block heel sandals with cross over straps are of-the-moment must-haves. These shoes will transform your outfit and create a contemporary look that looks and feels amazing. Heel height approximately is 3". Upper: Synthetic. Specialist Clean Only. Our PETA approved vegan footwear collection is hand made in Spain, from materials that are completely free from animal products. Colour: TOFFEE