Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Hay
Revolver Stool
$175.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Hay
The slim seat of the Revolver Stool features curved edges for comfort, while the 360-degree rotating feature makes it easier to chat with your neighbor.
More from Hay
Hay
Pc Portable Lamp
$95.00
from
Hay
BUY
Hay
Pierre Chapin Portable Led Lamp
$95.00
from
Food52
BUY
Hay
Sowden Bottle
$35.00
from
Hay
BUY
Hay
Borosilicate Mug, Set Of 2
$50.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted