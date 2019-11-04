Rivet

Revolve Modern Upholstered Loveseat

$599.00

Buy Now Review It

This loveseat has enough contemporary yet classic elements to blend in with your existing style. Clean lines, comfortable seating and durable fabric give this piece functionality as well as smart design. 34.6''D x 56.3 ”W x 35.4''H Hardwood frame with solid beech wood legs Modern style with timeless touches A great piece to brighten up any space Simple assembly; just attach legs Free returns for 30 days. 1-year warranty. An Amazon brand - This loveseat has enough contemporary yet classic elements to blend in with your existing style. Clean lines, comfortable seating and durable fabric give this piece functionality as well as smart design.