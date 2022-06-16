L Space

Revolutions Ribbed Colorblock Crop Top

$119.00 $37.48

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Hide Size Info Use size chart to determine size. Hide Details & Care Bold colorblocking and subtle ribbing bring eye-catching detail to this on-trend crop top. 14" length (size S) Scoop neck Short sleeves Slips on over head 68% nylon, 32% elastane Hand wash, dry flat Imported Model Stats: 5'10" height; 34" bust; 27" waist; 35" hips. Model is wearing size S. Item #6956793