Charlotte Tilbury
Revolution Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask
£18.00
At Charlotte Tilbury
Darlings, introducing the dry mask of the future! Inspired by the technical innovations of Korean beauty, my NEW Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Face Mask is a UNIQUE face mask that comes as a revolutionary DRY sheet imprinted with active ingredients to give you a radiant complexion. It features ingredients which are clinically proven to HYDRATE, VISIBLY LIFT, SMOOTH, BRIGHTEN & REDUCES the appearance of WRINKLES exactly where the skin needs it, with up to 3 times use for healthy, glowing & refreshed looking skin!