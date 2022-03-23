Rockland

Revolution Hardside Rolling Computer Case, 17-inch

$250.00 $88.90

Buy Now Review It

16"x9"x17" (with wheels) Light weight polycarbonate material Fully padded laptop pocket Silent dual wheel casters for easy mobility One touch aluminum handle Rolling business case includes a padded lap top compartment that fits 15 inch lap top. Measures 16 inch x 10 inch w x 14 inch h. Lightweight polycarbonate material. Front zippered compartment allows for quick-access. Silent dual wheel casters on 4 sides allows for easy mobility and turns. One touch aluminum handle. Fits in most overhead bins. Features include: push button, self-locking internally stored retractable handle, ergonomic and comfortable padded top grip handles, front full size zipper secured pocket with business tool organizer, large middle compartment for files, catalogs and magazines. Three internal organizational pickets for all your traveling needs. Fits most 15 inch to 15. 4 inch wide screen laptops. Zippered mesh compartment to safely store your most sensitive documents.