Getting Sofia Carson’s ultra-chic style is easier than ever! She collaborated with us to create a limited-edition collection of our rich (and always comfortable) matte lipstick, Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes. She even created the two limited-edition shades, Obsessed (her go-to nude) and The Sofia Red (her signature red). Light and creamy, this matte lipstick have all the dramatic color you need, with none of the drag of other mattes. Our conditioning matte lipstick formula is infused with a luxurious botanical blend of agave, moringa oil, and cupuacu butter to instantly smooth lips. Plus, the embossed bullet and luxurious matte tube are fit for royalty and now have Sofia Carson’s signature touch