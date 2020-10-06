Revlon

Revlon X Sofia Carson Makeup Kit

$19.99 $14.98

Buy Now Review It

Dare to bare in this classic nude makeup kit created by our newest brand ambassador, actress and musician, Sofia Carson. We worked with Sofia to create the stunning nude makeup shade in her favorite Revlon lip products and nail polish, and then created a makeup kit with them all, just for you! You get your pick of two different matte lip formulas, Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes and Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor, and one gorgeous, chip-resistant nail polish, Super Lustrous Nail Enamel. All of these products included in the makeup kit come in Sofia’s signature nude shade, Obsessed, so you can create the monochrome nude makeup of your dreams. These nude makeup essentials are so flattering that you can wear it anytime, anywhere (and look better when paired together)