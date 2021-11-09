Revlon

Revlon X Megan Thee Stallion Big Bad Palette

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Big Bad Palette has 10 eyeshadow shades customized by Megan Thee Stallion. It also includes 2 dual shades for eyes and cheeks, and can be applied wet or dry. Benefits 10 eyeshadow shades personally customized by Megan Thee Stallion Includes 2 dual eye/cheek shades for ultra versatility Designed to complement both cool & warm skin undertones Wet or dry application for smooth & subtle to intense and dramatic color payoff Matte, metallic & shimmer finishes for modern and illuminating effects Creates soft & powerful looks Case can be popped into purse for glam on the go Shades Heat Wave (golden bronze highlighter for face & eyes) Bring The Heat (dazzling champagne with multicolored sparkle for face & eyes) Burning Up (bright tangerine with golden sparkle) Toasty (soft peach matte) Fever (burnt sienna matte) Up In Flames (black with silver sparkle) Foxy (metallic light silver) Fireproof (lilac with blue pearl) Knockout (metallic charcoal) Hottie (metallic cobalt)