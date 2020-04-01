Revlon

Revlon X Ashley Graham Tropical Vibes Makeup Kit In Tropical Pop, Lip Gloss, Face And Eyeshadow Palette, Pack Of 2 [tropical Pop Kit]

$24.49

Dive into the sunny shades of the tropics with this luminous, island-inspired collection curated by supermodel and entrepreneur, Ashley Graham. Now you can keep your vacation makeup minimal with this makeup kit that carries you through the day relaxing beachside to an all-night pool party. The best part of this collection? No vacation needed here to look sunkissed. This kit has Ashley’s picks for easy day-to-night makeup looks for your next beach vacation (or staycation). This kit includes two of Ashley’s vacation makeup essentials: the all-in-one Post Beach Glow Eye & Face makeup kit and a Lip Highlight. Our Lip Highlight in Island Hopping gives lips a sparkling highlight reminiscent of the gleaming turquoise waters of the Caribbean, while the Post Beach Glow Eye & Face Kit lets you bronze, highlight, and create a bold eye makeup look with just one palette—both easy to use and easy to pack!