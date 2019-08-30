Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Revlon
Revlon Urban Nail Enamel
£5.55
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Gorgeously smooth, chip-resistant nail color With Shade Lock Technology for fade-resistant wear Formaldehyde- and toluene-free formula
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tom Ford Beauty
Nail Lacquer In Indigo Night
$32.00
from
Tom Ford
BUY
DETAILS
Essie
Nail Polish In Saltwater Happy
$8.50
from
Essie
BUY
DETAILS
Jin Soon
Nail Polish In Blue Iris
$18.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Butter London
Nail Lacquer In Cotton Buds
$15.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Revlon
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Revlon Photoready Eye Contour Kit In Electric
C$10.49
C$6.73
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Super Lustrous Crème Lipstick In Mink
C$9.49
C$4.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Nails
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Divine
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Urban
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted