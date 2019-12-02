Revlon

Super Lustrous The Gloss, High Shine Lipgloss

Shout-out to color, moisture, and multidimensional shine with the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipgloss. This silky high shine lip gloss delivers lush color, major shine, and such great hydration, you might retire your lip balm. This gloss boosts lips with hydration for a colorful, glamorous shine. This moisturizing lipgloss delivers silky shine with a non-sticky feel. Mix and match it with your favorite Revlon lipsticks to create a variety of colorful looks.Turns out, you can have it all! This nonsticky lip gloss deposits dewy shine, decadent moisture, and all the color you crave - while it makes lips look plumperThis moisturizing lipgloss formula contains agave, moringa oil, and capuacu butterChoices, choices: Pick from 12 plush lip gloss shadesHow to use:One swipe saturates lips in a glaze of pigment and shine. Dial things up! Layer the lip gloss over your lipstick for potent color with an intense sheen