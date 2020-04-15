Revlon

Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Moisturizing Lipstick – 0.11oz

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Steal the show with a brilliant shine lipstick that instantly melts onto lips with Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick. Glass shine formula reflects light and provides a flawless smooth, glass like shine. Glassy finish is as shiny as a lip gloss with the ease of a lipstick & nourishment of a balm. Available in 25 glass shine colors ranging from nudes, pinks, reds, browns and plums.Directions: Simply swipe on this lip color and you're good to go. Dealing with any dry, flaky patches? Wipe them away before you apply, with our super-easy Revlon Kiss Exfoliating Lip Balm. If you like extra definition, use our ColorStay Lipliner before applying.