At Target

Unique Oval Brush Design for Smoothing the Hair, while the Round Edges Create Volume. Designed with Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles for detangling, improved volume and control. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift 2 Heat/Speed Settings + Cool Option for Styling Flexibility Safety First: The Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer meets U.S. safety requirements and features the ETL Certification seal (look for the ‘test’ button on the plug which is required for all hair dryers in the U.S.), Unit is designed for 120 Volt USA outlets Only. DO NOT use a Voltage Converter as it will damage the Unit. Packaging May Vary Due to Continuous Product Improvements Note that wattage of this appliance may vary depending on the location of use Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Cable/Cord Length: 6 Feet Number of Speeds: 3 Number of Heat Settings: 3 Beauty Purpose: Hair Styling, Volumizing Heating Time: 1 minutes Wattage Output: 1100 Watts Material: Plastic Features: Corded Power Source: Electric Battery: No Battery Used Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Warranty: 4 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 50854658 UPC: 761318252221 Item Number (DPCI): 063-09-0287 Origin: Imported Description The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is a designed Hot Air Brush to deliver gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step. The unique oval brush design smooth hair while the rounded edges quickly create volume at the root and beautifully full-bodied bends at the ends in a single pass, for salon blowouts at home. The brush is designed with Nylon Pin and Tufted Bristles for detangling, improve volume and control. Styling flexibility is guaranteed with 2 Heat/Speed Settings and a Cool Option. Built to provide just the right amount of heat. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift. Boosted by Ionic Technology through a built-in genuine ION generator, hair dries fast and helps reduce heat damage. The One Step Unit is designed for 120V USA outlets only, we DO NOT recommend use of a Voltage Converter as it will damage the unit. Safety first! The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer meets U.S. safety requirements and proudly features the ETL Certification seal. Note that wattage of this appliance may vary depending on the location of use. SKU # RVDR5222 If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.