Revlon

Revlon One-step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer And Hot Air Brush, Black

$39.00

This product is non-sealed STYLE AND DRY IN ONE STEP: Style, Dry & Volumize Your Hair in One Step, Max Drying Power with 30% Less Frizz and helps reduce hair damage IONIC + CERAMIC TECHNOLOGY: Unique Non-Detachable Oval Brush Design for Smoothing the Hair, while the round edges create volume UNIQUE OVAL DESIGN: Designed with Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles for detangling, improved volume, and control STYLING FLEXIBILITY: 3 Heat/Speed Settings with Cool option for styling flexibility SAFETY PLUG: Volumizer 1.0 Original meets U.S. safety requirements, unit is designed for 120 Volt USA outlets only. DO NOT use a voltage converter or adapter as it will damage it CARE FOR YOUR VOLUMIZER: Clean air inlet regularly, remove hair from the brush after every use and do not wrap cord around the unit. To keep bristles in best condition let unit cool before storing The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 1.0 Original is a designed hair dryer + Hot Air Brush to deliver gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step. The unique non detachable oval brush design smooths hair while the rounded edges quickly create volume at the root for beautifully full-bodied bends at the ends in a single pass. The brush is designed with Nylon Pin and Tufted Bristles for detangling, improve volume and control. Styling flexibility is guaranteed with 3 Heat/Speed Settings and a Cool Option. Built to provide just the right amount of heat. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift. Boosted by Ionic Technology hair dries fast and helps reduce heat damage. The One Step Unit is designed for 120V USA outlets only, we do not recommend use of a voltage adapter or converter, as it will damage the unit. Note wattage will vary depending on the location of use.