Revlon

One-step Hair Dryer & Styler

$39.99 $33.99

Smooth Results with Less Frizz in Half the Time: POWER of a Dryer PRECISION of a Styler Flexible Tangle Free Bristles Help Dry, Smooth and Style Your Hair 1100 Watt of Drying Power. Unlike like Conventional Hair Dryers, this styler you can use to dry and style your hair quickly IONIC Technology : Negative ions saturate the airflow. This helps condition, smooth and make hair shinier, while reducing frizz and static 2 Heat/Speed Settings for Styling Flexibility with Cool Option. Unit is for 120 volt (Not for use in 240 volt outlets) NOTE:Kindly refer to the user manual provided as a PDF manual in the product description section Revlon Hair Tools is dedicated to helping women achieve beautiful hair they'll love! Whether women desire gorgeous blowouts, big enviable waves, striking straight locks, or the perfect fashion accessory to complete the look, Revlon has the styling tools you desire. Our innovative Pro Collection line will provide you with the latest technology to help you achieve desired results fast! ABOUT THE PRODUCT: The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler is a revolutionary styling tool that puts the power of a dryer and precision of a styler in your hands. The large paddle brush design runs through your hair to detangle, dry, and smooth hair in half the time*. Boosted by Ionic Technology one step is all it takes to get smooth, lustrous, shiny hair. Lightweight design. *versus drying and styling separately. Do not direct hot air toward eyes or other heat-sensitive areas