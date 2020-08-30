Revlon

One-step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

$41.99

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is a designed Hot Air Brush to deliver gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step. The unique oval brush design smooth hair while the rounded edges quickly create volume at the root and beautifully full-bodied bends at the ends in a single pass, for salon blowouts at home. The brush is designed with Nylon Pin and Tufted Bristles for detangling, improve volume and control. Styling flexibility is guaranteed with 3 Heat/Speed Settings and a Cool Option. Built to provide just the right amount of heat. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift. Boosted by Ionic Technology through a built-in genuine ION generator, hair dries fast and helps reduce heat damage. The One Step Unit is designed for 120V USA outlets only, we DO NOT recommend use of a Voltage Converter as it will damage the unit. Safety first! The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer meets U.S. safety requirements and proudly features the ETL Certification seal. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Heat / Speed Settings: 3 Heat/Speed Settings for Styling Flexibility Wattage: 1100-Watt power Feature: Ionic Technology for fast, silky-smooth results. Most useful for every kinds of Hair.Non Detachable Brush Head Directions: For faster results towel dry hair to remove excess water. Separate hair into manageable sections. Can be used for smooth blow outs, voluminous blowouts and to curl the ends of your hair. Precautions: If any malfunction occurs, do not attempt to repair it. This appliance has no user-serviceable parts. Measures : 10.1" L x 11.4" W x 4.1" H Item Weight: 1.8 pound NOTE : If you need 220V or for other counties – please check Amazon in the country for the correct voltage and plug. New: 4-year limited warranty. Non-detachable brush head