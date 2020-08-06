United States
Revlon
Revlon Colorstay Looks Book Eye Shadow Palette, Player
$6.73
At Walmart
Revlon ColorStay Looks Book Eye Shadow Palette from Revlon ColorStay offers the ease of change. A chance to change up looks according to your mood: carry one, carry more than one; match to your mood, or create a new mood. Because you can?t be defined by A look, but by a WHOLE look book. Bold personalities: each palette is named a fun, bold personality, offering women the chance to change up looks based on who you want to be today.