Revlon

Revlon Colorsilk Beautiful Permanent Hair Color

$2.69

Buy Now Review It

At Target

With Revlon 3D Color Gel Technology, ColorSilk Beautiful Color permanent hair dye delivers natural-looking, multi-tonal color from root to tip. The ammonia-free formula is infused with nourishing silk proteins and leaves your hair soft, silky, and in better condition than before you colored. Revlon ColorSilk Beautiful Color not only boosts color, but adds definition and dimensionality for hair that looks naturally radiant. You get 100% gray coverage from ColorSilk Beautiful Color-that's our promise. Plus, UV Defense helps shield color against fading, keeping your shade bright and true. Our formula, with nourishing silk proteins, leaves your hair in better condition than before you colored (sweet!). Ammonia-free-and now with keratin added to the formulaThere's a perfect Revlon ColorSilk Beautiful Color shade for you. No matter which hair color you choose, find long-lasting, high-definition color and shine in every box.How to use:Please follow the box instructions closely, but here are a few important points you might want to know right now about this hair color kit: For the best results, apply the hair color first to your roots in small sections (about 1/8" each). The typical leave-on time for allover color is 25 minutes, but if you have particularly stubborn grays, add 5 more minutes (so 30 minutes total). Using Ultra Blonde shades 03, 04, or 05? Add an additional 20 minutes to the usual time frame (so 45 minutes total on your head)