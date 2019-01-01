Verso

Reviving Eye Mask

£50.00

Developed to help fortify the fragile fabric of the skin around the eyes, these hydrogel patches maximise absorption of the brand’s hydrating, anti-ageing actives. Starring VERSO’s signature Retinol 8 Complex – eight times more potent than ‘typical’ retinol in the same dosage – alongside hyaluronic acid, brightening grapefruit extract and strengthening ceramide-3, these patches kick-start cellular regeneration whilst enhancing moisture levels to diminish depth of crow’s feet and promote a youthful, well-slept look in minutes. Each box contains four individual sachets – enough for four treatments.