Keys Soulcare Reviving Aura Mist is a revitalizing rose-scented facial toner that hydrates, tones and revives while opening your third eye to a clearer sense of self. Benefits Developed in partnership with a board-certified dermatologist A naturally rose-scented, revitalizing skin mist Helps lock in moisture Scent of rose calms, balances and resets your consciousness Spritz freely whenever you need to restore your skin and your chakras to a state of balance and alignment Clean and cruelty-free AFFIRMATION: I am as free as the air Key Ingredients Witch Hazel: Tones and refreshes for a revitalized appearance. It also has a rich history of Native American medicinal applications Rose of Jericho: Infuses the skin with hydration and helps lock in moisture Formulated Without Parabens, phthalates, sulfates, formaldehyde, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, toluene, coal tar, lead, mercury, acrylamide, hydroquinone, and over 1,600 other ingredients from the EU Cosmetics Regulation's list of prohibited substances