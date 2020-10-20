Aromatherapy Associates

Revive Shower Oil

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Aromatherapy Associates says its 'Revive Shower Gel' will "transform your shower into a daily moment of reset for the mind and body." Handcrafted in London for a truly sensorial experience, this luxurious oil-to-milk formula is infused with an energizing blend of essential oils, including Grapefruit, Rosemary and Juniper Berry, allowing you to indulge in a moment of uninterrupted relaxation.