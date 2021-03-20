Vanity Planet

Revive Ice Roller

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Vanity Planet

About Cold therapy is nothing new; Hollywood stars have been dunking their faces in sinks full of ice water since the days of black and white film because they believed that the freezing cold water helped get rid of puffy eyes, redness, and temporarily tighten the skin - and they were right. Bypass the mess and discomfort of an “ice cube facial” with the compact, lightweight, and travel-friendly Revive Professional Ice Roller. It’s a convenient and almost instant way to reap the benefits of cold therapy without the hassle. The detachable stainless steel head holds the cold for up to 2 hours, and rolling it over your face, neck, and décolletage will help to improve blood circulation, de-puff and reduce swelling, soothe redness and irritation, brighten under-eye circles, tighten the jawline and help to minimize the appearance of large pores. Bonus: The Revive Professional Ice Roller can also be used to soothe the sting of bug bites, sunburn, to ease tense or sore muscles post-workout, or to lessen discomfort before or after cosmetic treatments. Innovated in California Always Cruelty Free Features Key Benefits Helps to decrease pore size and improve skin tone Can help to eliminate puffiness and brightens under eye circles Assists in the fight against blemishes, fine lines, and wrinkles Helps to soothe inflammation and redness Promotes fluid flushing in the face Includes Revive Professional Ice Roller Additional Information Warning This device is not meant for shower use. Be sure your hair is pulled back and out of the way of the roller. Warranty Warranted to be free of manufacturer's defects in materials or workmanship for one year from the date of purchase. Damage or wear resulting from an accident, misuse, abuse, commercial use, or unauthorized adjustment and/or repair are not covered under this warranty. Application Area Face & Body Skin Type All Skin Types User Manual Lost the original manual or want to know how to use the Revive Face & Body Ice Roller? Check out our user manual below: Revive Face & Body Ice Roller User Manual