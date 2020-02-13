One Ocean Beauty

30 ML | 1.0 FL OZ This light and creamy "super serum" is packed with actives and is clinically-proven to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and roughness through collagen and hyaluronic synthesis. Marine actives from the Antarctic and brown kelp from the French coast hydrate, protect and rejuvenate the skin. An additional high-performance Hexapeptide replenishes, improves elasticity and visibly reduces wrinkles. How to Use: P.M. Apply nightly to face and neck using upward circular motions. Suitable for all skin types