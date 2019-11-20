Avène

Revitalizing Nourishing Cream

C$45.50 C$35.99

Buy Now Review It

At Shoppers Drug Mart

This cream helps restore the natural beauty of dry sensitive skin: - a natural red fruits extract, acting as a skin cell "booster", is combined with a stable form of the Vitamin E. The skin seems protected. - a velvety texture that nourishes dry skin thanks to a nourishing complex, with a structure similar to the intercellular cement. Leaves a soft, and non-greasy film on the skin. - Avène Thermal Spring Water soothes and softens the skin. Dry sensitive skin's suppleness and comfort are restored. The skin is reawakened, as energized, and signs of fatigue fade for a healthy, glowing complexion.