Neutrogena

Revitalizing Lip Balm

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Refresh the look and feel of your lips with Neutrogena Revitalizing Tinted Lip Balm with SPF 20. In just one week of use, this sheer, tinted balm helps improve the texture and color of lips, bringing out their natural hue while adding a light tint of color. The restorative moisturizing balm helps repair the look of dry, chapped lips to promote a healthier, rosier appearance so they look naturally beautiful, even without the balm. The formula of this hydrating balm includes Ion2Complex to instantly moisturize lips, leaving them looking fuller and more defined. The lip repairing balm also offers the sun defense of broad spectrum SPF 20 sunscreen, which helps protect against sunburn and helps keep lips looking healthy. To further boost the look of your lips, add shine with a dab of the Neutrogena MoistureShine Tinted Lip Soother Gloss.