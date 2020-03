Malin + Goetz

Revitalizing Eye Cream

Our most technologically advanced eye treatment helps improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles. Formulated with a luxuriously concentrated blend of absorbent fatty acids, hydrating peptides and marine algae extract to help restore and brighten delicate eye area. Absorbs residue-free and doesn't migrate into eyes. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive. Natural fragrance and color.