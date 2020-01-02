VI Derm

Age is just a number. If your eyes look bright and awake, who cares what year you were born in? VI Derm Revitalizing Eye Cream is designed to rejuvenate the delicate skin around your eyes so that you look like you discovered the fountain of youth. Its protein-rich formula reduces the appearance of puffy eyes, minimizes fine lines like crows feet and even lightens dark circles.We know that many anti-aging eye treatments make similar claims, but this cream is packed with innovative peptide technology that actually works with your skin cells. The result is genuinely more youthful and glowing skin around your eyes that brighten and lighten your overall appearance. Key Ingredients: Eyeseryl® Tetrapeptide-5: reduces the appearance of puffy eyes. Syn-Coll®: Tripeptide-3: reduces the appearance of wrinkles and firms the skin. Haloxyl™ Tetrapeptide-7: reduces pigment responsible for dark circles under the eyes. Hyaluronic Acid: retains moisture to plump the skin .