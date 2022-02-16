United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
cocokind
Revitalizing Eye Cream
$19.00
At cocokind
details 🌟 promotes brighter, smoother looking skin around the eyes, by hydrating and refreshing dry surfaces 💖 reduces the appearance of bags and dark circles by moisturizing the contour of the under eye 👁 locks in hydration around the eyes (this area loses moisture 50% faster than the rest of your skin!) ❄️ soothes and cools skin with a hygienic metal applicator tip pH level: 5.5-6.5 how it smells: unscented feel on skin: light heavy