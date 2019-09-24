Sun Bum Coconut Argan Oil is a restorative, hydrating, lightweight oil treatment made from five oils: Argan Oil, Coconut Oil, Almond Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, and Jojoba Oil. Gives a brilliant shine while smoothing, restoring, and delivering UV color protection. It also helps prevent split ends and fly-aways, and reduces frizz in all weather conditions. Treats with ingredients that strengthen and restore for damage resistance. Crystal-clear, no dyes to alter hair color tone and paraben-free. Great for your skin too!