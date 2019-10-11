L'Oreal Paris

Revitalift Volume Filler Eye Treatment

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Upgrade your beauty regimen with L'Oré,al Paris Revitalift Volume Filler Eye Treatment. It gently stimulates your skin for a youthful glow. Inspired by skin volume research, Revitalift¨, Volume Filler Eye Treatment works to replenish the skin around the eyes and reduce dark circles. This anti-wrinkle eye cream uses the power of hyaluronic acid to reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark circles. It also leaves your skin feeling more hydrated. This treatment melts invisibly into your skin and is lightweight for a more comfortable feel.