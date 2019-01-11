L'Oreal Paris

Revitalift Pro Retinol Anti Wrinkle Firming Day Cream 50ml

£12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Pro Retinol Anti Wrinkle Firming Day Cream 50mlElastin fibres are essential to skin's elasticity: they are the skin's springs. From age 40, the number of these elastin fibres is reduced, and their network fragments. The skin becomes less firm and less elastic, wrinkles become more apparent.L'Oreal Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Day cream for younger-looking skin. Intensive action moisturiser, enriched with Pro-Retinol A and Elasti-Flex, helps to improve skin firmness and ability to bounce back. Wrinkles appear visibly reduced, skin feels firmer, more bouncy and resilient. For daily use, massage in circular motions for optimum absorption.The L'Oréal Paris ExpertiseElasti-flex, an exclusive technology, stimulates and reinforces the elastin support network. The formula improves skin firmness and bounce back.Pro-Retinol A, a powerful anti-wrinkle ingredient known to stimulate skin cell renewal.* Wrinkles appear reduced.Visible resultsImmediately: skin looks beautiful, feels smoother and more toned.Day after day: skin looks younger.In 4 weeks: wrinkles appear visibly reduced.Skin feels firmer and more bouncy.*In vitro test.