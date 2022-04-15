L'Oreal Paris

Revitalift Pressed Night Cream With Retinol

$29.99 $23.56

Retinol Night Cream: This lightweight night cream visibly reduces wrinkles, evens tone and deeply moisturizes; Suitable for face, under eyes, neck and décolleté; Includes a sample of our Hyaluronic Acid Serum Soothing Formula: Features Retinol, a top dermatologist recommended ingredient, plus Niacinamide, a nutrient that helps brighten skin for a healthier-looking complexion; Balanced with soothing Panthenol, Glycerin and Hyaluronic Acid For All Skin Types: Fragrance free, allergy tested, paraben free, dye free and mineral oil free, this non-greasy, lightweight formula absorbs quickly and does not clog pores Revitalift Anti-Aging Products: Add an anti-aging benefit to any part of your skincare routine with our Revitalift line of creams, eye care treatments, moisturizers, pads, cleansers, toners and serums to help fight the key signs of aging L'Oreal Paris Beauty: A leading total beauty care company based in Paris, we offer innovative products and unique expertise from beauty experts in makeup, skin care, hair care, styling and hair color