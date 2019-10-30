L'Oréal

Revitalift Derm Intensives 10% Pure Glycolic Acid Serum

$29.99

At Ulta Beauty

L'Oréal Revitalift Derm Intensives 10% Pure Glycolic Acid Serum is a daily exfoliating serum to visibly even skin tone and reduce wrinkles. After use skin is deeply clarified to reveal new skin and a fresh complexion. In one week skin is resurfaced, appears visibly brighter and feels smoother. Benefits:Dermatologist testedSuitable for sensitive skinVisibly even skin tones, reduces wrinklesDeeply clarifies to reveal new skin and fresh complexionIn 1 week, skin is resurfaced, appears visibly brighter, feels smootherFormulated without parabens, mineral oil, or dyesAllergy tested