L'Oreal Paris

Revitalift Anti-wrinkle + Firming Night Cream

$17.98

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle & Firming Night Cream can help nourish your skin with moisture and help address your most visible skin-aging concerns while you sleep. This overnight face cream is formulated with Pro-Retinol A and Stimuplex to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles for firmer-looking skin. The anti-wrinkle & firming night cream is also designed to help deliver your skin with moisture. Your skin can feel nourished with moisture and rejuvenated in the morning. This moisturizing anti-wrinkle & firming night cream is dermatologist-tested and a non-comedogenic, so it won't clog your pores. Wake up to younger-looking skin with Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle & Firming Night Cream. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.Every night after cleansing your skin and removing makeup, smooth Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle & Firming Night Cream gently onto your face and neck until thoroughly absorbed. Use alone or layer as needed over a night serum or treatment.