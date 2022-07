RevitaLash Cosmetics

Revitabrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum

Description Original, Physician developed eyebrow conditioner addresses the visible signs of eyebrow aging due to chemical and environmental stressors, over-plucking and styling products, leading to healthier-looking, more luxurious brows. Benefits Our award-winning brow conditioner enhances & protects against breakage while improving flexibility & shine. Suggested Use Apply once a day to clean and dry eyebrows and let dry completely.