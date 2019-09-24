RevitaLash

Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

$98.00

RevitaLash Advanced is proven to transform the appearance of lashes! 98% of users enjoyed improved lash appearance, healthier-looking lashes, and stronger lashes (survey results from an independent 6-week consumer study). This proprietary blend of scientifically-advanced technology and natural botanicals help protect against breakage and brittleness, improve flexibility, moisture and shine. Key Benefits: • Defends eyelashes from daily aggressors and conditions to help protect from brittleness and breakage. • High impact BioPeptin Complex, peptides and botanicals saturate the lashes with moisture, keeping them soft, luxurious and healthy-looking. • Daily use provides immediate conditioning benefits leading to healthier-looking, more luxurious lashes. • Ophthalmologist Reviewed, Dermatologist Reviewed, Clinically Tested, Hypoallergenic, Non-Irritating. • A portion of all proceeds benefit breast cancer research initiatives. RevitaLash Advanced not available in California. Brand Story RevitaLash Cosmetics is your premier lash, brow and hair beauty expert.